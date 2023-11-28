Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

