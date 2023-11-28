Everest Consolidator Acquisition (NYSE:MNTN) Stock Price Up 0%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.86. 846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 118,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,310,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 440.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.