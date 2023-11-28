Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

