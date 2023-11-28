EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVTC. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

EVTC stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

