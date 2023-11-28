Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 195,038 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,715,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,115,000 after acquiring an additional 62,860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 185,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 157,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelixis by 16.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,244,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 178,688 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Securities started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

