Express (EXPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 10/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Express to post earnings of ($7.18) per share for the quarter. Express has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$34.00–$30.00 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at -$7.50–$5.50 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.07) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $435.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.65 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 106.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Express to post $-34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPR opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. Express has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Express by 127,863.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 59,933.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Express by 20.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

