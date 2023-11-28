Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 10.5%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 9,326,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 2,510,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of $25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 157,929 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 59.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.