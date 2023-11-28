Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) vs. International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Head-To-Head Review

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $2.32 billion 0.29 $359.29 million ($2.48) -0.69 International Money Express $546.80 million 1.35 $57.33 million $1.49 14.21

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Farfetch has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farfetch and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 2 6 6 0 2.29 International Money Express 0 2 2 0 2.50

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 268.84%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than International Money Express.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -37.83% -75.72% -17.29% International Money Express 8.59% 40.75% 11.91%

Summary

International Money Express beats Farfetch on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.