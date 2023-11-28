Ferguson (FERG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect Ferguson to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Ferguson has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ferguson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.5 %

Ferguson stock opened at $168.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.06.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.