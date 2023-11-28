Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDRR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 21.1% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.