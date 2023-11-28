Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

FNF stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

