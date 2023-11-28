Financial Comparison: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.76, suggesting that its share price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sharing Economy International and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.15%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 1.21 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Creative Realities $43.35 million 0.45 $1.88 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -13.81% -17.23% -6.63%

Summary

Creative Realities beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

(Get Free Report)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.