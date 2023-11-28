Financial Contrast: RXO (NYSE:RXO) vs. Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Online Vacation Center alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A RXO -0.05% 10.55% 3.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RXO $4.80 billion 0.50 $92.00 million ($0.01) -2,055.00

This table compares Online Vacation Center and RXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Online Vacation Center and RXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A RXO 3 10 4 0 2.06

RXO has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.73%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Summary

RXO beats Online Vacation Center on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Online Vacation Center

(Get Free Report)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Online Vacation Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Vacation Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.