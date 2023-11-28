First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.



First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

