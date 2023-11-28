Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

