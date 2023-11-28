Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,832,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $68,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Flowserve by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,836,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,445,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Flowserve stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

