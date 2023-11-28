Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 13,481 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

