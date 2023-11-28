fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.01. fuboTV shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 1,075,329 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUBO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

fuboTV Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $926.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in fuboTV by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

