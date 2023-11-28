FY2023 EPS Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Acadian Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of C$26.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, CSFB lifted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADN

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.87. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$14.56 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.36%.

About Acadian Timber

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.