FY2023 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Lowered by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, November 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%.
B2Gold Price Performance
BTO stock opened at C$4.24 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01.
B2Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
