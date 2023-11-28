FY2023 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Lowered by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, November 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.19.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTO stock opened at C$4.24 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

