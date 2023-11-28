FY2023 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Legend Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.46) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.08). The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEGN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.01.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $61.56 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

