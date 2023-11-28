FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Issued By Raymond James

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

TSE:CFP opened at C$17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.04. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$13.41 and a 52-week high of C$27.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.69) by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

