FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Issued By Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

WEF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 1.4 %

WEF stock opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$228.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

