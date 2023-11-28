FY2025 EPS Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

MEG opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298,629 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at $10,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,704.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $393,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

