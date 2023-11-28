Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) vs. Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Head to Head Survey

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Microbot Medical N/A -146.17% -119.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million N/A N/A Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$13.17 million ($1.48) -0.92

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genocea Biosciences and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microbot Medical has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%.

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Genocea Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, a robotic system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination. In addition, it provides One & Done Technology, an endovascular robotic system for a range of applications in cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular spaces; and NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. Further, the company offers ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot which can be controlled remotely to navigate and crawl in different natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, digestive tract, and respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces, such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc. Additionally, it provides ipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device that is designed to advance in tubular anatomies. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

