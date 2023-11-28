GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Shares Down 3%

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.81 and last traded at C$38.85. Approximately 209,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 297,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.62. The firm has a market cap of C$13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.3531599 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -12.07%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

