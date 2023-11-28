Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Liz Hewitt Purchases 11,000 Shares

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Liz Hewitt purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £49,060 ($61,967.92).

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 445.50 ($5.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 730.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 449.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 445.06. Glencore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410.95 ($5.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.07) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 589.50 ($7.45).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

