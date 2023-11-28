Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

