Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.