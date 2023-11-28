Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Shares Down 1.4%

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 20,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 110,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

