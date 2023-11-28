Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.5 %
GLRE stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
