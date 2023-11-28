Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 1.5 %

GLRE stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

About Greenlight Capital Re

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 3,428.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.