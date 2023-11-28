Haleon (LON:HLN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 336.40 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 334.60 ($4.23). Approximately 10,193,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 13,690,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.60 ($4.20).

Several research firms recently commented on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 340 ($4.29) to GBX 360 ($4.55) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haleon from GBX 375 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.67) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 367 ($4.64) to GBX 391 ($4.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 387 ($4.89) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 351.71 ($4.44).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 331.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 327.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. The company has a market cap of £30.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,573.85.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

