Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,739 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

