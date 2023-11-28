Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $39,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 921.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 99,709 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

