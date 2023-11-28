Head-To-Head Analysis: Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) versus NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Secoo has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Secoo and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $2.77 billion 0.00 -$88.80 million N/A N/A NaaS Technology $13.46 million 38.64 -$817.34 million ($0.58) -4.02

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Secoo has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

0.8% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Secoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Secoo and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A NaaS Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

NaaS Technology has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.13%. Given NaaS Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NaaS Technology is more favorable than Secoo.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A NaaS Technology -329.71% -151.28% -36.58%

Summary

Secoo beats NaaS Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. The company also offers its website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

