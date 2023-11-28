Head-To-Head Comparison: Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $860,000.00 6.93 -$114.65 million ($62.60) -0.06 Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 7.68 -$85.98 million ($4.52) -0.68

Solid Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group -25,084.36% -134.64% -66.66% Solid Biosciences N/A -51.64% -41.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Finch Therapeutics Group and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finch Therapeutics Group currently has a consensus price target of $210.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,575.68%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. It also engages in developing platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.