Head to Head Comparison: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) versus Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LexinFintech and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $2.66, indicating a potential upside of 39.27%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $13.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

58.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LexinFintech pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. LexinFintech pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Runway Growth Finance pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Runway Growth Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Runway Growth Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.22 $118.85 million $1.09 1.75 Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.76 $32.25 million $1.68 7.59

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 10.75% 14.87% 5.64% Runway Growth Finance 41.79% 13.68% 6.98%

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

