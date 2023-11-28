Head to Head Contrast: Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) and Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) and Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kroger pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kroger has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Kroger is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loblaw Companies and Kroger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -404.00 Kroger $148.26 billion 0.21 $2.24 billion $2.24 19.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kroger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Loblaw Companies and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A Kroger 1.10% 30.61% 6.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Loblaw Companies and Kroger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loblaw Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Kroger 1 7 4 0 2.25

Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus target price of $82.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.04%. Kroger has a consensus target price of $52.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kroger is more favorable than Loblaw Companies.

Summary

Kroger beats Loblaw Companies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

