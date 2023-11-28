Head to Head Review: Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) & Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) and Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.09 million ($1.05) -3.60 Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -1.38

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organicell Regenerative Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Organicell Regenerative Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 243.92%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Organicell Regenerative Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -223.45% -153.51% Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. It is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumonia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

