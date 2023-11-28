Head-To-Head Review: ECARX (ECX) & The Competition

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 81 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ECARX to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ECARX has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -364.19% -214.10% -18.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ECARX and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -5.89 ECARX Competitors $1.75 billion $40.16 million 7.82

ECARX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECARX and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 408 1863 3162 85 2.53

ECARX currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.51%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 12.44%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ECARX rivals beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

