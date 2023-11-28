HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY24 guidance at $1.97-$2.06 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 87,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

