Hibbett, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hibbett in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $59.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $736.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 565,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,025 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

