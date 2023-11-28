Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.69 and last traded at C$11.69. Approximately 2,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.90.

