Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 5th. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its FY 2023 guidance at $21.00-$24.00 EPS.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The construction company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $649.96 million during the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $474,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 71.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 610.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 44.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24,000.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

