HUYA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 467% compared to the average daily volume of 1,782 call options.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 249,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 770,268 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

