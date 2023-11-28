Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Infosys were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Infosys by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after buying an additional 7,995,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,156,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,568 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.