Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ingredion by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,508 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

