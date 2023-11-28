Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 174,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 410,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 53,588 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

