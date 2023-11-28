Insider Buying: TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) Director Stephanie B. Tillman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. TC Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Bancshares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TC Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.