Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells 827 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tenable Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
