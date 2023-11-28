Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells 827 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenable Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

